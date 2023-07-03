Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Assam on Tuesday

Guwahati: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a day-long visit to Assam on Tuesday, an official release said.

He will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati during the trip, it said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Assam on July 4, 2023 where he will be the Chief Guest at the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati,” the release said.

He will also interact with students of the institute.

Dhankhar will first visit the Kamakhya Temple after arrival and offer prayers, it added.

Also Read | How House Arrest fosters a music community that unites people

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









