Uma Chetry becomes first cricketer from Assam to make it to India senior team

Guwahati: Raised by a mother who pushed her to break barriers, 20-year-old Uma Chetry of Assam’s Golaghat district has scripted history by becoming the first cricketer from this northeastern state to be named in the country’s national squad.

Uma will be a part of the Indian women’s cricket team that will tour Bangladesh this month.

Congratulating her on the achievement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter on Monday: “Cricketing in Assam enters a glorious new chapter as we proudly witness our first-ever representation in the Indian Women’s National Cricket Team. Congratulations to Uma Chetry for her remarkable achievement, becoming the trailblazer from our state to don the Blue jersey!

“We support Uma and the team in their upcoming tour to Bangladesh, wishing them resounding success on the field.”

Speaking to PTI over phone from her residence at Kandulimari village of Bokakhat, Uma’s brother Bijoy Chetri said, “We got the news late last night. We could speak to her this morning once. We all are extremely happy and proud of her.”

The only girl among her five siblings and the youngest of them, Uma’s love for cricket started from the days when she first lifted a plastic bat.

“Right from the time when she could pick up a plastic bat, she showed an inclination for the game. When she was in class 5 or 6, she started pursuing it more professionally at the Bokakhat stadium,” Bijoy said.

Their mother, a woman with little formal education herself but with a longing to let her daughter achieve whatever she desired, ensured that Uma did not lag just because of her gender.

“As a woman, I have faced hurdles. But I did not want my daughter to not pursue her dreams just because she is a girl,” Uma’s mother said.

Neither did her humble background, belonging to a family of farmers and daily wage earners, stop Uma from chasing her passion.

Ajoy Sharma, treasurer of Golaghat District Sports Association, who watched Uma practice at the Bokakhat stadium from her initial years, said, “Around 2011-12, we first spotted a girl from Bokakhat Hindi High School, which is located adjacent to the stadium, playing cricket along with the boys here after school.

“When she came regularly, our coaches approached her, and as she showed talent, her professional conditioning started.”

Uma’s first coaches were Raja Rahman and Mehboob Alam, and even now, she routinely practices under Alam, Sharma added.

“Her talent and performance shone at the different levels she played and Assam Cricket Association (ACA) also helped her move forward further,” the former joint secretary of ACA said.

Currently at the ACA in Guwahati, Uma will join the India team in Mumbai later this week and then leave for Mirpur in Bangladesh, where all the matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from July nine.

There are two wicketkeepers in the squad in Yastika Bhatia and Uma Chetry.

The Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Bangladesh.

