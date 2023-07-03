Guwahati: The Assam police rescued at least 40 cattle that were allegedly being smuggled in a tanker truck near Sonapur in Guwahati.
The cattle were being transported to Byrnihat in Meghalaya from Dhemaji in Assam, police said.
Law enforcement officials are reportedly concerned by the discovery of this new method of smuggling, that involved miscreants hiding cattle within the tanker of the truck in order to avoid suspicion.
As per sources, the condition of the cattle was critical at the time of discovery.
Following an alert, a team of police officers arrived at the scene on the outskirts of Guwahati and apprehended two individuals in connection with the incident.
Police said that an investigation into the matter has been launched.
They further said that the incident highlights the various methods employed by cattle traffickers in recent times, including the use of luxury vehicles and container trucks, adding that probe is on to find potential links to larger cattle smuggling networks in the region.
