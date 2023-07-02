How an Assam startup is lighting up homes and future of small tea growers

Guwahati: There is joy among workers’ families at Latumoni and Advaita organic small tea farms in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam.

Sure, they are happy about the good price they get for the tea leaves they pluck. However, they are far happier about the solar lamps which have helped their children study without any hindrances.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Woolah, which means happiness in Assamese, is a tea startup from Assam known for introducing bagless tea dip. The company has now gone a step further to empower children in small tea farms from Assam by providing solar lights.

Mrinali Lahon of Dighali village in Dibrugarh, who works at the Latumoni small tea farm, said, ” Electricity is not very regular here. But with solar lamps, my daughter can now study without any interruption. I must thank Woolah for brightening the lives of our children, both literally and metaphorically.”

“We sought out a solution that would enable the children to study effectively. The answer came in the form of solar lamps. These lamps harness the power of the sun, providing a sustainable and reliable source of light. By distributing solar lamps to the families of their employees, Woolah brightened the lives of these children, both literally and metaphorically. The soft glow of the solar lamps illuminated their study spaces, creating an environment conducive to learning. With improved lighting, the children could read their textbooks, complete their homework, and expand their knowledge, unhindered by the constraints of darkness,” an official at Woolah told EastMojo.

“In the absence of electricity, the children’s playtime was limited, restricting their physical activity and social interactions. Woolah sought to address this imbalance by providing solar lamps, cooperation, and happiness. This resulted in more play time and social activities for children, without the worry of studying in the dark,” the official said.

Micro organic producers at Woolah make seven times more revenue than two years ago. Furthermore, the company employs over 144 rural women who earn 30-40 per cent more than the average industry standards. Additionally, Woolah supports the education of its employees’ children by providing them with books and stationery.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The absence of electricity poses numerous challenges for communities. This reality struck a chord with Woolah, as we witnessed the struggles faced by the children of their employees working on tea farms. Motivated by a genuine desire to improve their lives, Woolah took it upon themselves to bring about a positive change and reached out to Sachin Shigwan, known as the Solar Man,” the official said.

Papori Saikia of Panibura village in Dibrugarh has a boy and a girl who go to school. ” It was difficult earlier for them to study without any hindrance. But after Woolah provided us with solar lights, there is joy and happiness in their faces”.

Jitumoni Moran of Kakopathar in Tinsukia district is grateful to Woolah for providing solar lights, which have helped his son Nayanjyoti to study without any bother of electricity going away.

“We believe our initiative with Sachin Sigwan’s support has had a profound impact on the lives of the children working on tea farms. The lamps have illuminated their paths. Moreover, the lamps have reignited the spirit of play, facilitating their physical well-being, social interactions, and overall happiness,” the official said.

Solar lights were also given to workers without children.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Upamanyu Borkakoty, one of the founders of Woolah Tea, said their philosophy revolves around sustainability: economic, social and environmental.

“We always believed innovation for good should also enable an organisation to do things the right way. We have been supporting our workers’ children’s education because it is all rooted in the same philosophy of simply doing things right and also making the children feel proud and part of the whole movement” he added.

The reason for introducing bag-less tea-dip was for two reasons: Teabags emit 11.6 billion particles of microplastics when dipped in hot water, which can adversely impact your gut health. Going bag-less enables the startup to provide the consumers with two whole leaves and a bud, which are the most nutritious parts of the tea plant and are considered the gold standard of tea plucking.

Also Read | ‘Drought’ amid flood: Despite rains, Guwahati citizens thirst for water

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









