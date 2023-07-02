Assam: Second phase of Agniveer recruitment drive from July 18

Guwahati: The second phase of the drive for recruitment under the Agniveer scheme would begin under the Indian Army at the Missamari Military Cantonment in Assam’s Sonitpur district from July 18 onwards.
For Dhubri, South Salmara, Mankachar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts, the rally will be from July 18 to 25.
For Nagaon, Morigaon, Biswanath, and Sonitpur districts rallies will be from July 26 to 29.
Similarly, for the districts of Golaghat, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Tinsukhia, Charadeo, Sivsagar, Jorhat and Dhemaji, a physical rally will be from July 30 to August 3.
The Indian Army has announced the commencement of phase II of the Agniveer Recruitment process, which began in June in several parts of the country.
As part of the new recruitment system, the first phase involved an online common entrance exam conducted nationwide in April. The results of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army. Admit cards have been issued to these candidates for the upcoming rallies.
To plan and organise this rally effectively, a coordination conference was recently conducted on July 1, with the participation of key stakeholders from the civil administration.
“We have conducted a coordination conference with directors recruiting (Indian Army) Col Ashok, Col Narender Ola and Col Akshay Sati on July 1 in the conference hall of district commissioner of Sonitpur with stakeholders in Agniveer recruitment rally,” Defence spokesperson Ltd Col Mahender Rawat said.
