Guwahati: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has witnessed a 15 per cent rise in passenger footfall in June this year to almost five lakh travellers, an official said on Sunday.
A spokesperson of the Adani Group-controlled facility said the LGBI Airport in Guwahati recorded a footfall of nearly five lakh passengers in June 2023, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding month of the last year.
“Out of the total, nearly 2.95 lakh were departure passengers and the remaining were arrival travellers. It represented a total increase of 15 per cent compared to last year’s June,” she added.
The airport witnessed nearly 4,000 movements of flights in June 2023, which was higher than the June 2022 figure, the official said.
The largest airport of the Northeast had handled a record footfall of nearly five lakh passengers in May this year too, indicating that air travel is resurging strongly after the pandemic period.
“The LGBI Airport acts as a gateway to Northeast India along with its 32 domestic and two international destinations for passengers from Guwahati,” she added.
The Spokesperson further said that the top four national destinations from Guwahati are Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, while the two international locations are Singapore and Paro.
“Guwahati Airport is hopeful of consistent growth in the coming winter schedule, starting from October. In the winter season, the rise in the number of passengers will sharpen,” she added.
