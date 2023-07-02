Assam: Drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized, 3 arrested

Guwahati: Drugs worth nearly Rs 12 crore were seized on Sunday and three traffickers nabbed by police in Kamrup district, an officer said.

Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta said acting on a tip-off, the Kamrup district police led by Additional SP Kalyan Pathak launched an operation against trafficking of the consignment.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Three couriers were carrying the narcotics from Guwahati to Dhubri in an SUV during early hours. They intercepted the vehicle at Palasbari and seized 50 soap boxes containing as many packets of heroin, weighing 700 gm,” Mahanta told PTI.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



On July 1, in two separate operations @KamrupPolice & STF seized over 1.2 kgs Heroin and apprehended 3 accused.



Addl SP Kalyan Pathak led a team to intercept an SUV at Palashbari and seized 700 gas Heroin hidden inside 50 soap boxes. The STF recovered 40… pic.twitter.com/PX7KgKUBRR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 2, 2023

The three traffickers have been arrested and their interrogation is on to get further details of the drug cartel, he added.

The DIG further said that 500 gm of heroin was seized from another SUV, which met with an accident on June 25 in Hajo.

“On that day, we had recovered 100 soap boxes of heroin, weighing 1.3 kg, from the vehicle, which was used by a Manipur-based gang to transport the drugs. During interrogation, the arrested accused confessed about a secret chamber in the vehicle,” he added.

From that secret chamber in the vehicle, 40 more soap cases were recovered, weighing 500 gm, Mahanta said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The total value of the drugs seized on Sunday in the two operations will be Rs 11-12 crore as per international market standards,” he added.

Also Read | ‘Drought’ amid flood: Despite rains, Guwahati citizens thirst for water

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









