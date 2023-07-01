Assam: Police constable found dead at official quarters in Morigaon

Morigaon (Assam): A police constable was found dead at his official quarters in Assam’s Morigaon district, an officer said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Sony Nath, who was posted at Nellie police station.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A home guard from the same police station came looking for Nath when he did not report for duty in the morning and found the body in the verandah of the quarters, the officer said.

He is suspected to have died by suicide on Friday night, he said.

Nath hailed from Hailakandi district and had joined the service three months ago.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

Also read | Arunachal: Subansiri Lower Hydro Project 90% complete, says NHPC

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









