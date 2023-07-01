Assam: Delimitation gives upper hand to non-tribals, says tribal body

Guwahati: Tribal People’s Confederation, Assam (TPCA), a newly-formed tribal body of Assam rejected the draft delimitation proposal published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to limit the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies.
TPCA stated that the draft proposal would harm the indigenous people and help non-indigenous people take the upper hand in the state’s political, economic and social sectors.
More than 100 members of the TPCA staged a sit-in-demonstration at Designated Dharma Ground at Sachal in Guwahati on Friday, demanding a proposal for delimitation of constituencies after a comprehensive consultation with ‘the sons of the soil’.
The TPCA was formed in a meeting of tribal activists, intellectuals, leaders women and youth in a state-level convention held at Sonapur on May 21.
Former MP and Bodo leader Sansuma Khungur Bwismthiary, former minister and ASDC leader Holiram Terang, Bodo women activist Anjali Daimary and many other leaders participated in the protest.
The draft delimitation proposal released by the ECI on June 20, reserved 19 assembly seats and 2 Lok Sabha seats for tribals (for both hills and plains). “This proposal can’t be accepted because there are unreserved constituencies in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a Sixth Schedule area. This has violated the Constitutional provision,” said Bimal Amsi, general secretary of TPCA.
Of 14 assembly seats in four districts of BTR, Gossaingaon, Baokhungri, Parbatjhora, Bijni, Gobardhana, Goreswar, Bhergaon, Mazbat and Tangla were not reserved for STs.
Only six constituencies: Udalguri, Tamulpur, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Dotma and Sidli Chirang are reserved for STs.
“According to the Sixth Schedule provision, all 15 constituencies should be reserved for STs. This draft proposal will allow non-tribal people to represent us in the Assembly,” Amsi said.
Similarly, the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for tribals. But Darrang Lok Sabha was not reserved. We demand the creation of a new constituency titled Udalguri with tribal-dominated constituencies of Udalguri district,” Amsi also said.
“In district-wise also there should be separate Lok Sabha constituency for Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong,” he said.
“Out of BTR and Karbi Anglong, only seven seats have been reserved for tribals. But population wise, we have to get eight seats as the population of tribals outside BTR and Karbi angling-Dima Hasao is 6.44 per cent,” he also said.
“Majuli assembly segment was withdrawn from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat and joined with Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. It is because Majuli is a tribal-dominated constituency, and its presence in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha will lead to reservation of this Lok Sabha seat as ST-reserved seat,” he further said.
Similarly, Morigaon should also be reserved for tribal people, he added.
“The draft proposal for delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies published by the ECI does not reflect the aspirations of the tribal people. It would rather greatly harm the interest of tribals. The proposed delimitation would significantly weaken the political rights of the indigenous people and help the non-indigenous people to take the upper hand on the political, economic and social sectors of the state,” TPCA chief advisor and former MP Sansuma Khungur Bwismthiary, president and former minister Holiram Terang and general secretary Bimal Amsi said in a joint statement here on Friday.
“Therefore, the TPCA rejects the draft proposal and demands a proper proposal for delimitation after a comprehensive consultation with the sons of soil,” the statement said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The TPCA also opposed the statement of Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the settlement of Hindu Bengalis and other non-indigenous people in the tribal belts and blocks reserved for protected classes.
“The chief minister must take back the public declaration of May 30 that Hindu Bengalis from Bangladesh and people from unprotected classes would be allowed to buy land in BTR and tribal belt and blocks,” they said.
Also Read | Assam flood situation improves, 38,000 still affected
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- What is a flash drought? An earth scientist explains
- Assam: Delimitation gives upper hand to non-tribals, says tribal body
- Warming climate linked to domestic violence in India, Nepal, Pak: Study
- Climate of fear persists among Nepal’s eco defenders as threats rise
- 23,000 street children being rehabilitated across India: Official
- Why six-pack abs are so hard to achieve – and maintain