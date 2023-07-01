Assam: Delimitation gives upper hand to non-tribals, says tribal body

Guwahati: Tribal People’s Confederation, Assam (TPCA), a newly-formed tribal body of Assam rejected the draft delimitation proposal published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to limit the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies.

TPCA stated that the draft proposal would harm the indigenous people and help non-indigenous people take the upper hand in the state’s political, economic and social sectors.

More than 100 members of the TPCA staged a sit-in-demonstration at Designated Dharma Ground at Sachal in Guwahati on Friday, demanding a proposal for delimitation of constituencies after a comprehensive consultation with ‘the sons of the soil’.

The TPCA was formed in a meeting of tribal activists, intellectuals, leaders women and youth in a state-level convention held at Sonapur on May 21.

Former MP and Bodo leader Sansuma Khungur Bwismthiary, former minister and ASDC leader Holiram Terang, Bodo women activist Anjali Daimary and many other leaders participated in the protest.

The draft delimitation proposal released by the ECI on June 20, reserved 19 assembly seats and 2 Lok Sabha seats for tribals (for both hills and plains). “This proposal can’t be accepted because there are unreserved constituencies in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a Sixth Schedule area. This has violated the Constitutional provision,” said Bimal Amsi, general secretary of TPCA.

Of 14 assembly seats in four districts of BTR, Gossaingaon, Baokhungri, Parbatjhora, Bijni, Gobardhana, Goreswar, Bhergaon, Mazbat and Tangla were not reserved for STs.

Only six constituencies: Udalguri, Tamulpur, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Dotma and Sidli Chirang are reserved for STs.

“According to the Sixth Schedule provision, all 15 constituencies should be reserved for STs. This draft proposal will allow non-tribal people to represent us in the Assembly,” Amsi said.

Similarly, the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for tribals. But Darrang Lok Sabha was not reserved. We demand the creation of a new constituency titled Udalguri with tribal-dominated constituencies of Udalguri district,” Amsi also said.

“In district-wise also there should be separate Lok Sabha constituency for Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong,” he said.

“Out of BTR and Karbi Anglong, only seven seats have been reserved for tribals. But population wise, we have to get eight seats as the population of tribals outside BTR and Karbi angling-Dima Hasao is 6.44 per cent,” he also said.

“Majuli assembly segment was withdrawn from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat and joined with Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. It is because Majuli is a tribal-dominated constituency, and its presence in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha will lead to reservation of this Lok Sabha seat as ST-reserved seat,” he further said.

Similarly, Morigaon should also be reserved for tribal people, he added.

“The draft proposal for delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies published by the ECI does not reflect the aspirations of the tribal people. It would rather greatly harm the interest of tribals. The proposed delimitation would significantly weaken the political rights of the indigenous people and help the non-indigenous people to take the upper hand on the political, economic and social sectors of the state,” TPCA chief advisor and former MP Sansuma Khungur Bwismthiary, president and former minister Holiram Terang and general secretary Bimal Amsi said in a joint statement here on Friday.

“Therefore, the TPCA rejects the draft proposal and demands a proper proposal for delimitation after a comprehensive consultation with the sons of soil,” the statement said.

The TPCA also opposed the statement of Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the settlement of Hindu Bengalis and other non-indigenous people in the tribal belts and blocks reserved for protected classes.

“The chief minister must take back the public declaration of May 30 that Hindu Bengalis from Bangladesh and people from unprotected classes would be allowed to buy land in BTR and tribal belt and blocks,” they said.

