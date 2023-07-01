Guwahati: The Karimganj police have launched a massive search operation in Southern Assam’s Barak Valley after a motorcyclist from Bangladesh suspiciously crossed the international border on his bike and entered Karimganj district on Wednesday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened the gates of the Sutarkandi international border on Wednesday evening for some work when the biker reportedly took advantage of the situation and illegally entered India.

According to police, the biker entered the Indian territory covering a distance of approximately 30 km on Wednesday evening. The bike, bearing registration number Sylhet E 14-9638, was later found abandoned in the middle of the road in Karimganj town, police said.

“As soon as we received the input from the BSF, we launched a search operation. We are analysing several CCTV footages and trying to chalk out his route,” said Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police, Karimganj district.

On Friday, police recovered a bag of the youth that he carried from Bangladesh but was abandoned in Karimganj. “We searched it thoroughly and recovered some items. We are confident that it will help us in identifying the youth. We have alerted all the district police of Barak Valley and also the security agencies,” said Das.

According to the SP, the BSF will get in touch with its counterparts in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has lambasted the BSF and questioned the security arrangement provided at the border. “If someone can break the security armor so easily then there is some lapse on BSF’s part. I fear the possibility of subversive activities cannot be ruled out if such lapses continue,” Purkayastha said.

