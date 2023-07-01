Palashbari: The 5th edition of the All Rabha Hasong Wushu Championship began at Dalang Malang village ground under Palashbari constituency on Saturday.
About 170 men and women players from 11 clubs in Kamrup and Goalpara districts of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council are participating in the 2-day tournament.
The event was attended by players from Rani, Chaigaon, Palashbari, Boko in Kamrup district, Dhupdhara, Dudhanai and Krishnai in Goalpara district and many other places.
The tournament flag was hosted by Aditya Rabha, Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) and in charge of the sports department of RHAC and inaugurated by Ramakant Rabha, Vice-President of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council by wearing boxing gloves.
The tournament was conducted by National Judge Rakcheng Marak as the Chief Judge and National Judge Gopi Singh Lama as the Co-Chief Judge and organized by the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in collaboration with the Kamrup District Wushu Association and Dalang Malang village people.
Speaking at the inaugural function, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council vice-chairman Ramakant Rabha said that there is a large number of athletic children in the remote villages of the area. The competition, he said, was held in Dalangmalang village with the aim to awaken local talents and to take them to the state, national and international levels.
Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Executive Member Aditya Rabha informed that the national level medal winners were awarded one-time scholarships of Rs 20,000 each with an aim to encourage various athletes under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
This year, the scholarships were awarded to 10 national medal winners in various sports, including five medal winners in national level wushu competitions.
Notably, the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council has been organizing various sports competitions including Wushu, Taekwondo, Volleyball and Kabaddi, and so on.
Also Read | Assam: Police constable found dead at official quarters in Morigaon
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Miraculous transformation in north east under PM Modi’s leadership: Jitendra Singh
- HC mandates Assam to set up transgender welfare board
- Assam: 2-day Rabha Hasong wushu championship begins
- Mizoram: Two arrested for murder of 59-year-old man in Aizawl
- Mizoram: Contraband worth Rs 1.7 crore seized; 1 held
- Tripura eyes Rs 3,000 crore revenue earning this fiscal