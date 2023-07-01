Palashbari: The 5th edition of the All Rabha Hasong Wushu Championship began at Dalang Malang village ground under Palashbari constituency on Saturday.

About 170 men and women players from 11 clubs in Kamrup and Goalpara districts of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council are participating in the 2-day tournament.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The event was attended by players from Rani, Chaigaon, Palashbari, Boko in Kamrup district, Dhupdhara, Dudhanai and Krishnai in Goalpara district and many other places.

The tournament flag was hosted by Aditya Rabha, Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) and in charge of the sports department of RHAC and inaugurated by Ramakant Rabha, Vice-President of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council by wearing boxing gloves.

The tournament was conducted by National Judge Rakcheng Marak as the Chief Judge and National Judge Gopi Singh Lama as the Co-Chief Judge and organized by the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in collaboration with the Kamrup District Wushu Association and Dalang Malang village people.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council vice-chairman Ramakant Rabha said that there is a large number of athletic children in the remote villages of the area. The competition, he said, was held in Dalangmalang village with the aim to awaken local talents and to take them to the state, national and international levels.

Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Executive Member Aditya Rabha informed that the national level medal winners were awarded one-time scholarships of Rs 20,000 each with an aim to encourage various athletes under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This year, the scholarships were awarded to 10 national medal winners in various sports, including five medal winners in national level wushu competitions.

Notably, the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council has been organizing various sports competitions including Wushu, Taekwondo, Volleyball and Kabaddi, and so on.

Also Read | Assam: Police constable found dead at official quarters in Morigaon

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









