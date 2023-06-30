Rahul in Manipur: Assam CM says state doesn't need visit by leaders to exacerbate fault lines

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the situation in Manipur demands bridging differences through compassion and not a visit by a political leader to exacerbate the fault lines, in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s daylong trip to the ethnic strife-torn state.
Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the NDA’s northeast chapter, said Gandhi’s visit to Manipur is nothing but media hype and at this point, no one should try to take political mileage from the northeastern state’s “tragic” situation.
“Situation in Manipur demands bridging differences through compassion. It’s not in the nation’s interest for a political leader to use his so-called visit to exacerbate fault lines. Both the communities of the state have clearly rejected such attempts,” Sarma said in a tweet.
Talking to reporters, Sarma said the state and central governments are handling the Manipur situation and such daylong visits, such as Gandhi’s, will not have any positive outcome.
“He (Gandhi) is visiting Manipur just for a day. It is nothing but media hype. Had there been positive results from the visit, it would have been a different matter, but there will be no outcome from such a visit,” Sarma said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said Manipur is facing a “tragic situation” and no one should attempt to take advantage of it.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Manipur witnessed high drama on Thursday over Gandhi’s visit to relief camps in Churachandpur after the former Congress chief’s convoy was stopped by police midway and he had to take a helicopter to reach his destination.
The blocking of Gandhi’s convoy triggered a political slugfest as the Congress alleged that the BJP-led government is trying to thwart his visit, while the saffron party accused him of being stubborn and choosing to take the road trip even though he was advised to take a chopper as his visit was opposed in various quarters.
Also Read | Manipur: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Churachandpur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipuri boxing champ Mary Kom is Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards
- Rahul meets Manipur civil society organisations in Imphal
- Centre not taking steps to control Manipur situation: Pawar
- Manipur CM Biren Singh to resign? Hundreds of women launch protest
- Worried about AI? You might have AI-nxiety – here’s how to cope
- Tripura: Heroin worth Rs 15 crore seized, 6 arrested