Assam flood situation improves; number of affected dips to under 20,000

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved with the number of affected dipping further to less than 20,000, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The number of affected was around 38,000 on Thursday and 83,000 on Wednesday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a bulletin on Friday, said 19,656 people were still affected by the deluge.

Parts of Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts, and Bajali sub-division (independent) were inundated.

The death toll in the floods this year remained at seven as no fresh fatality was reported.

Altogether 25 embankments have been damaged in Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj and Sonitpur districts in the last 24 hours.

Bridges, roads, culverts and irrigation canals were also damaged in several districts including Nalbari, Chirang, Sonitpur, Dhubri and Goalpara.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Erosion has been reported from Chirang, Jorhat and Sonitpur, the ASDMA report added.

Also Read | Rahul in Manipur: Assam CM says state doesn’t need visit by leaders to exacerbate fault lines

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









