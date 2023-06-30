Assam: CM Himanta apprises PM Modi about Assam flood situation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi and apprised him about the prevailing flood situation in the state.
Sarma briefed Modi on various measures taken by the state government to provide relief and rehabilitation to those affected, according to an official release.
The PM appreciated the steps taken by the state government to deal with the flood situation and assured Sarma that all possible help and assistance will be extended by the Centre, it said.
Sarma also briefed him about the various development initiatives taken by the state government.
“I had the privilege of seeking blessings of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi. Assam’s well-being remains the top priority for Hon’ble PM. I apprised him on our developmental journey and received his kind guidance on the way forward,” Sarma later tweeted.
