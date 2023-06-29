Assam Governor, CM greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

The governor, in a statement, said that he extends his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the Muslim brethren of the state on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha.

‘May the festival augur peace and motivate all of us to embrace each other with the feeling of brotherhood. I appeal to all to regenerate the sense of sacrifice for one another and work for the betterment of the nation”, Kataria said.

The festival must be celebrated in the true spirit of joy, in an atmosphere of peace and by exchanging feelings of friendship, trust and goodwill, he added.

The chief minister hoped that the festival will inspire people to march forward by following the ideals of humanity.

‘The festival reflects sacrifice, piety, love for humanity and brotherhood and hope that these high ideals will strengthen the bond among all’, he said.

Sarma hoped that the spirit of peace, brotherhood and humanity will guide all.

