Assam flood situation improves, 38,000 still affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Thursday, although four more persons lost their lives and nearly 38,000 people were still under the impact of the deluge in four districts, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons died due to flooding in North Guwahati, taking the death toll to 11 so far across the state.
The report said over 37,700 people remain affected due to the floods in Barpeta, Kamrup, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts.
Barpeta is the worst hit with over 28,000 affected people, followed by Lakhimpur (9,000) and Sonitpur (400), it added.
Till Wednesday, nearly 83,000 people were affected across six districts.
The government has been operating one relief camp in Kamrup district, where four persons have taken shelter, and three relief distribution centres in two districts.
Currently, 253 villages remain submerged in floodwaters and 1,526.08 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.
Massive erosions have been reported from Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, it added.
Several places in Kamrup have reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Jorhat, Barpeta, Kamrup, Goalpara, Kokrajhar and Udalguri.
No river is flowing above the danger mark in the state, officials said.
On account of widespread flooding, more than 32,000 domestic animals have also been affected across the state.
