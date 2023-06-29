Assam: Cop suspended for alleged sexual assault on girl

Guwahati/Nalbari (Assam): An inspector, currently on the run, was suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl and taking her “objectionable photographs” inside a police station in Assam’s Nalbari district, a top officer said on Thursday.
An inquiry was also ordered into the incident.
A 17-year-old girl filed a police complaint against the officer-in-charge of Ghograpar police station on Monday, alleging that she was molested and her objectionable photographs were taken inside the police station.
The girl and a man were taken into custody on June 21 in connection with a child marriage case.
Director General of Police G P Singh said in a tweet on Thursday that the inspector is the prime suspect in the case and is currently absconding.
“Anyone providing information to SP Nalbari Police about his whereabouts would be suitably rewarded,” he said.
A case has been registered with Nalbari police station under IPC Sections related to wrongful confinement of a person with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman read with certain sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) related to use of children for pornographic purpose.
The case has been endorsed to a woman Additional Superintendent of Police of Nalbari district, Singh said.
The DIG of Central Western Range, Brajenjit Singha, has been asked to visit the district and submit a first-hand report by Thursday, the DGP said.
“The police station has CCTV coverage If (allegation is) found (to be) true, strongest lawful action will be taken,” he added.
Nalbari Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh told reporters that the CCTV footage of the police station has been collected and is being examined by a team of experts.
The SP admitted that the police had violated the norms by keeping a girl in the police station at night when she should have been sent to a state-run home for night stay.
