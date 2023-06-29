Assam CM's advisory to DCs on his official visit

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued an advisory to all Deputy Commissioners listing simple programme details to be followed during his official visits to the districts.
The advisory states that felicitation of the chief minister with gamocha/flower bouquet must be strictly avoided and no gift item should be offered to him.
The lamp may be lit by the organiser before the start of the function which may continue to be lit throughout the meeting.
There was no need for an extended vote of thanks other than that by the anchor.
In the case of the chief minister’s overnight stay, the next morning’s programme should start with the planting of a commercial tree.
Tea must be served in earthen cups (kulhads) and water should be kept in glass bottles/jugs instead of single-use plastic bottles, the advisory stated.
The lunch and dinner menu should always be a simple vegetarian meal with an Assamese/local tribal menu.
The advisory has been issued as the chief minister desires “simplicity must be the guiding force for all official engagement to reflect a culture devoid of any VIP treatment”, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Sinha tweeted.
