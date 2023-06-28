Remind Manipur CM of his 'Raj Dharma', Assam Cong leader urges Modi

Guwahati: Alleging that political campaigns have taken precedence over Constitutional duties in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, senior Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remind N Biren Singh, the chief minister of that state, of his ‘Raj Dharma’.

Elected officials need to carry out their responsibilities, Saikia who is the Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly said in a letter to Modi.

“I urge you to remind the Chief Minister of Manipur, Biren Singh, to observe the principles of Raj Dharma, just as you were reminded by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji over two decades ago,” the Congress leader said in the letter.

In 2002, Vajpayee had famously asked Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat then, to maintain his ‘Raj Dharma’ in order to control the riots in the western state.

Saikia stated that it was disheartening to witness “political campaigns taking precedence over constitutional duties”.

“It is crucial for elected officials to uphold their responsibilities and take necessary actions to restore peace and harmony in the region,” the Congress leader said.

He also hoped that the central government will “rise above party politics” and take prompt action to restore peace in Manipur and by doing so, it can instil confidence and belief in the nation and its constitutional framework.

“The people of Manipur, who have been living peacefully in the region, deserve a safe and secure environment where they can prosper and contribute to the nation’s progress,” the opposition leader said.

The people of Manipur are looking forward to aid and intervention from the central government due to the lack of action taken by the elected government of Manipur, he stressed.

Saikia urged Modi to speak out and take decisive action to restore peace in the region, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

“The situation in Manipur has deteriorated due to recent developments, particularly concerning the demands for reservations by the majority Meitei community. This has led to a lack of trust and growing tensions within the communities,” he added.

“There has also been a demand from various quarters, including the Congress and BJP Meitei MLAs, for an all-party delegation to visit Manipur and assess the ground reality. This demonstrates the need for immediate action from your office to restore peace in the region and regain the trust of the people,” Saikia said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

