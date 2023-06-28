Assam: Electric two-wheeler brand e-Sprinto has revealed its plans to expand its operations in Assam, aiming to establish a strong presence in the state. By August 2023, the company intends to open 10 showrooms across various cities in Assam.
This expansion into Assam is part of a strategic growth plan to penetrate key markets in the northeastern region, stated a release from e-Sprinto. It added that the decision to invest in Assam stems from the state’s increasing adoption of electric vehicles and its potential as a flourishing market.
E-Sprinto aims to build long-term relationships and create business opportunities within the local communities, it stated.
The startup will enable customers in the state to participate in immersive experiences at the showrooms, and explore its available range of electric two-wheelers. The showrooms will feature the latest models, including the e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB low-speed EVs, as well as the high-speed Sprinto HS and Amery models.
Mr Atul Gupta, Co-Founder & Director of e-Sprinto, commented on the company’s ambitious plan, stating, “By bringing our cutting-edge electric two-wheelers to the region, we are empowering customers to embrace eco-friendly transportation options while also curbing harmful emissions in an ecologically sensitive zone. With each showroom, we aim to strengthen our commitment to Assam and contribute towards the state’s vision of a greener future.”
Among the 10 showrooms planned for Assam, e-Sprinto is particularly focused on strengthening its presence in Guwahati and is planning to open two showrooms in the city by the end of this year.
According to the statement from e-Sprinto, an extensive service and maintenance infrastructure in Assam will also be established to ensure that customers receive prompt after-sales support.
