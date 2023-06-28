Assam: Rhino poacher nabbed in Morigaon

Morigaon: A rhino poacher, allegedly wanted in several cases of wildlife crimes, was arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Hugaltoli village on Tuesday night and nabbed the poacher.

A rifle and nine rounds of ammunition were found on him, police said.

Saharuddin was wanted in connection with a rhino poaching case in Kaziranga National Park this March.

Apart from rhino poaching, he was also involved in the killing of other wild animals in Kaziranga and Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary in neighbouring Nagaon district, police said.

