Silchar: Three healthcare workers at Haflong Civil Hospital in Dima Hasao district sustained injuries when the flowmeter of an oxygen cylinder burst on Tuesday.
According to Nayan Jyoti Goswami, the hospital administrator, the incident occurred during a survey conducted by a team from New Delhi that was assessing the various services and facilities available to patients.
During the team’s demonstration on the proper handling of oxygen cylinders and other equipment, a ward boy attempted to open a jammed flowmeter and accidentally caused it to burst, Goswami said.
Following the flowmeter burst, the ward boy and two other healthcare workers, including a ward girl and a nurse, were injured. While the ward boy and ward girl suffered minor injuries, the nurse who was standing very close to the oxygen cylinder was critically injured.
After preliminary treatment, the nurse was referred to be taken to Guwahati, Goswami said.
Meanwhile, some media reports claimed that the hospital staff got injured because of a cylinder blast. Hospital authorities clarified that it was not a blast, but the bursting of the oxygen cylinder’s flowmeter, which injured the healthcare workers. Authorities urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation.
Concerned citizens have expressed their worries about the incident and called on the authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the hospital’s patients.
Despite attempts to gather a response, Dr. Kalpana Kemprai, the superintendent of Haflong Civil Hospital, could not be reached for comment.
