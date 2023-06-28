Assam: Indian Awaz Foundation supports flood victims with relief kits

Lakhimpur: Non-profit organisation Indian Awaz Foundation has extended support to flood-affected communities in Assam through its called ‘Aid for Assam’ initiative.

The team from the organisation distributed critical relief aid kits to the four villages of Kalakhuwa, Barchala, Solmoria, and Somua in the flood-ravaged Lakhimpur district, stated a release.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Indian Awaz Foundation has been actively involved in the ‘Aid for Assam’ project for the past three years, demonstrating a commitment to support the communities of Assam.

While maintaining that the primary objective of the organisation is to alleviate suffering and provide solace to those affected by the floods, the statement informed that a comprehensive survey conducted by the team enabled them to gain deep insights into the unique needs and challenges of each village.

A member of the foundation said, “The relief aid kits, prominently displaying the emblem of ‘Aid for Assam’, have been curated to address immediate needs. They include food supplies, clean drinking water, hygiene products, and critical medical items.”

“The collaborative efforts of the Indian Awaz Foundation, local authorities, and dedicated volunteers ensured the efficient and precise execution of the relief operations, significantly impacting the lives of the beneficiaries”, he added.

He further said that the ‘Aid for Assam’ project exemplifies the foundation’s collective vision of bringing solace, fostering resilience, and empowering the residents of Assam through acts of compassion.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nazim Ahmed, the director of Indian Awaz Foundation, shared his future vision, stating, “Looking forward, Indian Awaz Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to expand the ‘Aid for Assam’ initiative, extending its reach to numerous villages and communities across the region.”

He added that the organisation aims to provide comprehensive support, facilitate long-term rehabilitation, and implement sustainable solutions in the affected areas. He also appealed to all to join the “Aid for Assam” project.

Also Read | EV startup e-Sprinto to open 10 showrooms in Assam

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









