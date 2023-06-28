Assam: AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury held on 'attempt to murder' charges

Silchar: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator from Hailakandi district’s Algapur assembly constituency Nijam Uddin Choudhury was arrested on Wednesday on “attempt to murder” and various other charges.
An FIR was lodged with Panchgram police station on Wednesday by one Ataur Rahman Laskar against MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury and three other men: Guljar Hussain Talukdar, Naseem Ahmed Choudhury and Sultan Ahmed Choudhury, all residents of Panchgram. As per the complainant, the accused men attacked him and damaged his car at Dhaleswar around 11:30 pm on Tuesday night when he was going to Algapur from Panchgram in his car (AS-01 FH-3978).
He somehow escaped from there and rushed to the Katakhal police outpost for help, but the accused men followed him in a car (AS-11 L-0786), barged into the outpost and attacked him again and tried to kill him with sharp weapons. The policemen at the outpost saved him from them, the complainant alleged.
Sources said that based on the FIR, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in the prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered after which Nijam was arrested.
MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury, after he was arrested, told reporters at Panchgram police station while sharing his reaction that he has no connection with the alleged incident and claimed he was innocent.
Hailakandi superintendent of police Leena Doley confirmed Nijam’s arrest on Wednesday evening and said a manhunt was on to nab the other accused persons.
Earlier this month, an arrest warrant was issued against Choudhury in a 2018 rape case. Later, the MLA surrendered before a court in Hailakandi and he was granted bail. The rape case was filed by a woman in 2018 and the MLA is a co-accused.
