Guwahati: To accommodate the increased number of passengers during summer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made arrangements for a special train service between Agartala and Silchar, featuring a ‘Vistadome’ coach.

The special train will operate every Thursday and Saturday from June 29 to September 21, 2023, offering a total of 25 round trips, stated NFR.

Vistadome coach

According to an official statement from NFR, the departure time for train no. 05695 (Agartala – Silchar) Special is scheduled for 06:00 hours from Agartala, with an expected arrival time at Silchar at 11:30 hours. In the opposite direction, train no. 05696 (Silchar– Agartala) Special will depart from Silchar at 16:35 hours and reach Agartala at 22:05 hours.

During its journey in both directions, the special train will make stops at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, and Arunachal stations.

The train will consist of one AC chair car, four general chair cars, and one vistadome coach, providing a comfortable travel experience for passengers.

For more information regarding the specific stops and timings of this special train, passengers are advised to visit the IRCTC website or refer to notifications published in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. It is recommended that passengers verify the details before commencing their journey.

