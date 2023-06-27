Assam: AdtU celebrates record-breaking placements at Success Meet 2023

Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) celebrated its grand ‘Success Meet Placement 2023’ with esteemed chief guest Dr. Mayur Hazarika, the All India Rank 5 holder in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022.

The event marked a significant milestone in recognizing the exceptional achievements of AdtU students and their successful placements in prestigious organisations.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

AdtU students have secured coveted positions in renowned companies across India, including Aditya Birla, Himalaya Wellness Company, ICICI Bank, Talent Acquaintance, Justdial, Piramal Group, SBI General, Pie Infocomm Pvt. Ltd, Pratiksha Hospital, Ultratech Cement, Down town Hospital, Sun Vacuum Formers Pvt. Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware, and many more.

The range of roles they have been recruited for is diverse, spanning human resource executive, insurance trainee, equity relationship manager, deputy manager, business development manager, QC engineer, graduate engineer trainee, staff nurse, physiotherapist, junior software developer, customer support associate, business research analyst, and many others.

The AdtU Placement Cell has successfully attracted over 150 certified companies, resulting in the issuance of 585+ offer letters. The highest package offered stands at an impressive 9 lakh per annum (LPA), with a commendable placement percentage of 92.75%.

The Success Meet Placement 2023 commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising the illumination of knowledge and the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of the accomplished students.

Joutishman Dutta, the Managing Trustee of Assam down town University, delivered a warm welcome speech, expressing immense pride in the students’ accomplishments while highlighting the university’s commitment to nurturing excellence in education.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Prof. Dr. NC Talukdar, the Vice Chancellor of Assam down town University, shared inspiring thoughts during the event, underscoring the significance of this milestone in the students’ educational journey. A felicitation ceremony followed, where the placed students were recognised and honoured, celebrating their remarkable achievements.

The highlight of the event was the presence of Dr. Mayur Hazarika, the esteemed chief guest and the fifth-ranked candidate in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022. Dr. Hazarika’s insightful talks captivated the audience as he generously shared rare information and profound understanding with them, leaving a lasting impact.

During the gathering, students and parents had the opportunity to express their gratitude to AdtU, faculty members, and their families. Their heartfelt speeches showcased how the university has positively influenced their personal and professional growth, underscoring the institution’s commitment to providing students with the necessary tools and support to achieve their goals.

Rimjhim Baruah Borah, the Associate Director of Career Advancement, concluded the Success Meet Placement 2023 by expressing gratitude to all attendees and supporters of the event. The ceremony epitomised AdtU’s dedication to nurturing talent and empowering students to reach their full potential.

AdtU’s Success Meet Placement 2023 served as a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, industry-oriented education, and the holistic development of its students.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With its consistent track record of successful placements and the valuable contributions of distinguished alumni like Dr. Mayur Hazarika, Assam down town University continues to set new benchmarks in the field of higher education and career development in the Northeast region and beyond.

Also Read | Kolorob: An Assamese thriller with layers of mystery and betrayal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









