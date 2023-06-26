Guwahati: Commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and India, the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) organised the “All India KPOP Contest 2023” in Guwahati at Birinchi Kumar Baruah Auditorium, Gauhati University on Sunday.

During the event, as many as 19 teams comprising 9 dance and 10 vocal groups participated with great zeal and energy. They were cheered by k-fans present at the venue.

The contest is held pan-India over a period of about six months with four rounds: online, regional, semi-finale and grand finale.

The online qualifiers round was held from April 26 to May 13 in which 11,071 teams participated from across the country, the biggest participation ever since the inception (2011) of the contest in India.

The selected participants from online preliminaries will participate in the regional round to be held at 11 cities.

Hwang Il-Yong, director of Korean Cultural Centre India, said, “K-pop is not just Korean pop song, but has become a medium to connect people around the world. There are many young people in India also who love K-pop and are talented in it. Commemorating 50 years of Korea-India diplomatic relations, we wanted to create a platform where Indian youth who love Korea and K-pop could stand on stage, enjoy the show, and continue to pursue their dreams. I hope all participants and audience will be able to understand, love and express themselves freely through K-Pop and our platforms.”

Participants are now gearing up for giving tough competition at the regional rounds.

Each winner in the vocal and dance category selected from the regional preliminaries will participate in the semi-finals. The 10 winners (5 vocal, 5 dance) of the semi-finals will be able to receive singing and dance training from experts through “K-Pop Academy” program.

The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the finals, and the final winner will be given a visit to Korea as prize. Delhi will host both semi-final and final round.

The final round of the event will be held as a special cultural event to celebrate G-20 Summit with renowned K-Pop artiste band from Korea.

