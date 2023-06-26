Guwahati: Tezpur University is planning to start the Department of Defence Studies, marking a significant milestone in the university’s commitment to fostering excellence in national security education.

The University’s Academic Council and Board of Management (the highest executive body of the University) has already ratified the decision.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The university can start the department once University Grant Commission (UGC) will approve the proposal,” an official of the varsity said.

In this regard, vice-chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on June 24 and apprised him about the initiative.

Prof Singh, during his meeting with the Defence minister, highlighted the importance of having a Defence Studies Department at Tezpur University as Tezpur is geopolitically located near China and it has the presence of the Indian Army’s IV Corps and Defence Research Laboratory.

The Union minister has appreciated the initiative of the University and assured of support from his Ministry.

The Department of Defence Studies will offer programmes designed to provide a holistic understanding of defence policy, strategic studies, military history, conflict resolution, intelligence analysis, and related subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It will also collaborate with experts, defence establishments, and policymakers to create a vibrant academic ecosystem in the field of defence studies.

Tezpur University is already offering Indian Army personnel a Chinese language course by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Army on April 20, last.

The MoU was signed by Colonel SK Singh (Col GS, Edn) on behalf of 4 Corps headquarters of the Indian Army and the registrar of Tezpur University, Dr Biren Das in the presence of vice-chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh.

The 16-week course, designed by the faculty of the Department of Foreign Languages, is offering Indian Army personnel deployed along the Indo-China border basic familiarity with Chinese for security purposes. The course is exclusively designed to cater to the needs of the Indian army personnel often engaged in Indo-China border areas.

The course intends to develop army personnel in all four skills, viz. listening, speaking, reading and writing at the intermediate level. Further, the course will teach military terminologies and applications in the Chinese language, give live interpretational experience, and help understand cultural/colloquial nuances of the Chinese languages.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Rabha, Revolution and Resilience: An ode to a visionary

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









