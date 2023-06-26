Assam CM's Barak Obama tweet exposed Modi's lie: CPI(ML)

Patna: CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “lies” about democracy and secularism in the country stood “exposed” after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on former US president Barack Obama.
Bhattacharya was addressing the state convention of “Insaaf Manch”, an organisation that works closely with his party to seek justice for minorities, Dalits and women.
He recalled Modi’s reply to a journalist during his recent trip to the US where he was asked whether democracy and the constitution were in danger in India under the BJP rule.
“The PM replied that it was not so and that democracy flowed in our veins and nobody faced any discrimination in the country. His lie got exposed two days later when the Assam CM, who is from his party, came out with the Barack Hussain Obama tweet,” said Bhattacharya.
Reacting to a social media post speculating if Assam police will go to arrest former US president Barack Obama over his remarks on the alleged vulnerability of minorities in India, Sarma on Friday claimed that there are many “Hussain Obama in India” and his priority will be in dealing with them.
Bhattacharya said, “Today, the very foundations of the nation are under attack and the Constitution is being trampled upon. The RSS-BJP combine is openly demanding a Hindu Rashtra”.
Communal frenzy and disturbances have become the rule, rather than an exception, he claimed.
“A reign of terror seems to have been unleashed in the country. The need of the hour is a broader unity to safeguard democracy and the constitution,” he said.
“We must empathize with each other and work together to defeat the BJP politically as well as socially,” said the CPI(ML)-L leader who had attended the recent meeting of opposition leaders hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Bhattacharya also lauded Insaf Manch, which was founded 10 years ago, for the “brave fight against lies of the BJP” which had led to the “wrongful arrest of many Muslim youths in connection with so-called bomb blasts at Gandhi Maidan during Modi’s 2013 rally”.
A number of resolutions were passed at the state convention of the Insaaf Manch, which was attended by many other leaders, including some MLAs, of the CPI(ML)-L which supports the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar from outside.
One of these resolutions urged the state government to thwart “political misuse of the NIA for giving Muslims a bad name and triggering communal polarisation which could help the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls”.
