Silchar: Several organisations and political parties have called for a 12-hour bandh in three districts of Barak Valley-Cachar Karimganj and Hailakandi-on Tuesday as a mark of protest against the proposed delimitation draft by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On June 20, the ECI released a draft of the proposed delimitation for Assam’s 126 assembly seats and 14 Lok Sabha seats. In the proposal, the Commission has reduced the assembly seats in the Barak Valley, which was 15 till the 2021 election, to 13.

The move has enraged many political parties and civil societies. Besides, the Silchar Lok Sabha seat has also been proposed for SC reserved and opening up of the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat for general.

The proposal also states that some constituencies, parliamentary and assembly, are to be renamed and the boundaries of many would be redrawn.

Several organisations, including the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have expressed dissatisfaction over the ECI’s draft.

Barak Democratic Front chief Pradip Dutta Roy, while briefing the media, said, “For the larger interest of the people of this region, we have decided to call for the 12-hour bandh.”

The group was the first to call for the bandh. “The Election Commission has called for objections and suggestions on the draft. The bandh will help us to echo the disappointment of the electorates of this region at a larger spectrum,” said Roy.

Assam Congress’s working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has also expressed similar resentment over the draft and supported the bandh called by the organisations.

“The population of Barak Valley has nearly doubled but still they reduced two seats. This has been done as per the agenda of the double-engine government to curtail the voices of the people here. This draft has been prepared without any consultation with the masses,” Purakayastha told media.

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, AIUDF MLA from Sonai constituency under Cachar district, said the draft is clearly an act of agenda and not based on any population or geographical factors. “Delimitation should make the legislative process easier and not rather complicate it. This clearly is an agenda of RSS and the BJP and we will strongly oppose it. AIUDF district committees of all three Barak valley districts met yesterday and decided to call for a Bandh on Tuesday,” Barbhuiya said.

Meanwhile, police have tightened the security surrounding the bandh and have also issued warning to Congress and BDF to withdraw the protest.

The Hailakandi police issued a warning to BDF chief Pradip Dutta Roy stating, “We received input that a bandh has been called against delimitation order of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituency which is passed by Hon’ble Election Commission of India. You are therefore informed through this notice US-149 CrPC to desist from getting involved in the cognizable offence.”

The police further wrote, “There are reasonable grounds that you will be involved in law and order problem, which may lead towards the commission of serious cognizable offence. In the event of failure on your part, action will be initiated against you as per law.”

In similar lines, Cachar Police has also issued notice under Section 149 CrPC to Cachar District Congress president Abhijit Paul and BDF Chief Pradip Dutta Roy. Both of them have been told by police to refrain from gathering in any public places apart from calling off the bandh.

