Boko: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that all higher educational institutions in the state will become autonomous and that principals of these institutes will take a major role in introducing the National Education Policy 2020.

Pegu made the statement while addressing a gathering as the chief guest at the annual general meeting of the prestigious Assam College Principal’s Council held on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko.

The inaugural session was attended by the Education Minister, Education Advisor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Secretary Higher Education Narayan Konwar, IAS, Director of Higher Education Dharmakanta Mili. The academic session was graced by Professor Pratap Jyoti Handique, Diganta Biswa Sarma, Devotee of Ramkrishna and Sri Arabindo. 49 principals of various college of Assam attended the meeting.

Pegu said that the professors will play an important role in introducing the National Education Policy, 2020, adding, “Today the advisor of education department Dr Nonigopal Mahanta and I attend the conference and had a conversation with the professors for implementing NEP. By 2040 each and every higher education institution will be independent.”

He further said, “With minimum 3000 students, they should turn out to be a big institution. The college should be implemented to either Autonomous College or multidisciplinary education should be provided in every college. For the students, not only degree, but also some measures should be provided to students so that they can have employability skills.”

In the evening, a seminar titled “An Introduction to India’s Educational Vision in the Light of India’s Vivekananda-Sri Arvind” was held in conjunction with the annual general session.

The seminar was attended by prominent thinker-writer Diganta Biswa Sharma, Boko Jawaharlal Nehru College Principal Tapan Dutta, Assam College Principals Council President Dr. Soumarjyoti Mohanta, Secretary Dr. Ranjan Kalita and Principals of various colleges of Assam College Principals Council. Diganta Biswa Sharma was greeted with a flower gamocha and a sharai on behalf of the Assam College Principals’ Council.

Addressing principals from various colleges in Assam under the Assam College Principal’s Council, Diganta Biswa Sharma said that the education system is subject-centric and not student-centric. Therefore, such an education system has not been able to produce talented persons like Bhishma-Arjuna-Karna- Vidura-Ashwathama.

He quoted an article by the late administrative officer Kirit Joshi and highlighted what education reflects, what it nurtures, what man’s relationship with the world is, and the role it plays.

He also pondered on how advance the current education system in the competitive era has become. The educationist briefed the principals on various types of current education systems and India’s vision of education in the words of Vivekananda, late administrative officer and sage-like figures Kirit Joshi and Sri Arvind.

According to Nalini Kumar Gupta, a disciple of Sri Arvind, there are three things understood by the present education system. The three things are subject derivation, subject identity and professional excellence which are part of the Indian educational vision and modern education system.

Vocational excellence is an appropriate part of the most modern education system. Sharma said that vocational education has been adopted by the world since World War II, Kumar said.

During the annual general meeting, Alumni Association J N College submitted a memorandum to the state education minister for a rest house for alumni. Additionally, J N College faculties also submitted another memorandum to the education advisor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta for special leave to pursue doctorate degrees.

