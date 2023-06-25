Assam floods: NDRF rescues over 120 people

New Delhi: More than 120 people were rescued and shifted to safer places in Assam by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has deployed 10 teams to undertake flood relief operations in the state, an official said on Sunday.
Over four lakh people have been hit by the deluge across nine districts of the state, even though water levels started to recede on Sunday.
“A total of ten teams have been deployed in Assam that are conducting rescue and evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, 123 persons and several cattle have been shifted to safer places,” an NDRF spokesperson said in an update issued at 6:30 pm.
Each NDRF team has about 35-40 rescuers.
The spokesperson said these teams are also assisting the local authorities in distribution of relief material.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The situation is currently under control and the teams are carrying out reconnaissance of the low-lying areas, he said.
So far, three persons have lost their lives in this year’s first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.
According to an ASDMA report, over 4,07,700 people are impacted by the deluge in nine districts of Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri.
Also Read | Assam lottery scam: Two journos land in police net
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Street plays in Kamrup Metro sensitise stakeholders against tobacco menace
- Assam’s higher edu institutes to be autonomous by 2040: Minister
- Arunachal: Heroin worth Rs 6 lakh seized, 3 women held
- Assam floods: NDRF rescues over 120 people
- NEW SONGS SUNDAY: Doja Cat, Astra King & more…
- Assam honours ‘Loktantra senanis’ for resisting Emergency in 1975