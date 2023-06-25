Assam: Flood situation remains grim, over 4 lakh hit

Guwahati: The flood condition in Assam remained grim on Sunday, with over four lakh people hit by the deluge across nine districts, even though water levels started to recede, an official said.
So far, three persons have lost their lives in this year’s first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said.
According to an ASDMA report, over 4,07,700 people are impacted by the deluge in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri districts.
The water levels have begun to recede in some areas, the official said.
The administration has been operating 101 relief camps in these districts, where 81,352 persons have taken shelter, and running 119 relief distribution centres in five districts.
At present, 1,118 villages are under water and 8,469.56 hectare of crop area has been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.
Massive erosion was witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara and Udalguri, it said.
Places in Karimganj have also reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Darrang, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Lakhimpur, the report said.
Urban areas were inundated at many places in Darrang district, ASDMA said, adding, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Tezpur and Neamatighat.
Also Read | Flood situation in Assam remains grave, over 4.88 lakh people affected
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Can I put cortisone on my face? The right advice on creams to fix irritated skin
- Union minister Sonowal reviews arrangements for Ambubachi Mela
- Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,670
- Assam: Flood situation remains grim, over 4 lakh hit
- Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine launched
- Cong seeks Manipur CM’s removal, says peace not possible under him