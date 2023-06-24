Amingaon: In a bid to offer students of government schools of Kamrup District the confidence in appearing in All India Engineering Entrance Exams like JEE, AIEEE etc., the Kamrup District Administration initiated a project titled Super-20 (Sopan) with IIT Guwahati on Saturday in a function held at the Conference Hall of the Integrated Deputy Commissioner Office, Kamrup, Amingaon.
The agreement was signed by Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup, on behalf of Kamrup District Administration and Professor Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director IIT Guwahati on the part of IIT Guwahati. The programme was conducted in the presence of the top 20 students who passed the screening test conducted by the Kamrup District Administration for students of Government schools who have completed class XI and are entering class XII.
The district administration has selected 20 students for this programme through a written test held on May 27 by the Inspector of Schools Apurba Thakuria. Under this programme, selected students will be offered one-year free training to the selected students for appearing in competitive exams through online and offline modes.
