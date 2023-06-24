Guwahati: The Indus Towers Ltd under its CSR flagship program, Saksham and in partnership with Shishu Sarothi, Assam based NGO, has announced scholarships to 180 students with disability across the North East region.

These scholarships will be given to eligible candidates who are pursuing academics/professional courses at levels ranging from Higher Secondary to Post Graduation or vocational/skill building course.

Young graduates who are preparing for Bank/Government jobs or civil services examinations can also apply for the scholarship.

However, out of these 180 scholarships, a few are also reserved for exceptional students from outside Northeast region studying in institutions recognized by Government of India.

The scholarship will also cover the student’s study materials, assistive equipment and devices, conveyance allowance, and hostel fees to facilitate and motivate them to complete their chosen courses.

Rajender Gurung, Circle CEO, Assam & NESA, Indus Towers Ltd said, “At Indus, CSR is an integral part of how we do business wherever we are present. Indus’ flagship program Saksham aims to unlock the potential of individuals and their immediate families. Our CSR partnership with Shishu Sarothi for the last seven years to serve the Northeast of India, is a matter of pride and fulfilment for us and we remain committed. This program has been able to create sustained benefits to the students as they prepare for academics or professional courses and coaching for employment and career-oriented examinations.”

