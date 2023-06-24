Flood situation in Assam remains grave, over 4.88 lakh people affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grave on Saturday with over 4.88 lakh people affected so far, an official report said.
Major rivers remained in spate across the state with the meteorological department warning of more rainfall and thunderstorm in different parts.
A Central Water Commission report on Friday evening said the Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level in Nematighat (Jorhat).
The water level of the Puthimari and Pagladiya rivers have breached the red mark in Kamrup and Nalbari districts respectively, it added.
The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for Saturday, asking people to be on watch and remain updated for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in some parts of the state.
As per an official report, more than 4.88 lakh people in 16 districts are currently reeling under floods.
Two persons have been killed in floods this year so far.
Worst affected has been the Bajali sub-division where 2.67 lakh people have been hit by the deluge.
Nalbari and Barpeta districts are also among the severely hit with around 80,000 and 73,000 people affected respectively.
More than 35,000 people are staying in 140 relief camps. Another 75 relief distribution centres are also functional.
Different agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, civil defence personnel and local people, have been assisting the administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations.
Embankments have been breached or damaged in Biswanath, Darrang and Kokrajhar districts in the last 24 hours.
Roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged in different districts, including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli and Nalbari.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Reports of erosion have been recorded in Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Dibrugarh, Sivsagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Udalguri and Tamulpur.
Landslides and urban flooding have also been reported from different parts, the report added.
Also Read | Assam: Rabha bodies welcome ECI’s draft on delimitation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Railways allots more funds for Agartala–Akhaura rail project: NFR
- Google investing USD 10bn in India’s digitisation fund: Pichai tells Modi
- Boxing academy to come up in Sikkim
- Tripura by-poll: State BJP chief likely to contest from Dhanpur
- Active Covid cases in India dip to 1,653
- Meghalaya: BSF engages NESAC to train personnel for drone surveillance