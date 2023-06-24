Assam: Rabha bodies welcome ECI's draft on delimitation

Boko: The All Rabha Students Union (ARSU) and five other Rabha organisations have welcomed the delimitation draft by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In the draft, the Boko Legislative Assembly Constituency, previously reserved for Scheduled Castes, has now been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). “We welcome the decision taken up by the ECI and we request ECI and the state government to reserve the Boko for ST,” said Ananda Rabha, President of ARSU Kamrup District Committee.

Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) Tankeswar Rabha requested the ECI to make the draft permanent. “It will protect the indigenous people of Assam”, he added.

During the press meeting, Bhishmadev Rabha, President of the Kamrup District Rabha National Council also expressed happiness at Boko being reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. “Yes, we will show our political power if the state government didn’t take up our decade-long pending demand for inclusion of RHAC in the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution.” Various bodies, however, have expressed hopes that talks with Assam government will bear a positive result for the Rabha community.

