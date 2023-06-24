Amingaon: As a prime destination to tap floriculture potential, Mission Kunjakanon Kamrup was launched in Kamrup district on Saturday under the Assam Floriculture Mission to make Kamrup a floriculture hub of the state.
Deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that the aim of the mission is to make the district as the highest producer of florals throughout the year. At the meeting, ways to implement the Floriculture Mission in the district were deliberated.
The meeting also discussed ways to solve the problems faced by flower cultivators of the district so that more and more farmers could explore the sector.
A lesser-known fact is that Hajo circle has a major floriculture cluster already existing. Due to challenges with the market connectivity and obstacles in the supply chains, it was learnt that its true potential was not tapped.
With Guwahati being the closest market and with its ideal weather conditions, Kamrup is poised to take the lead in floriculture production, said ADC Agriculture Sujata Gogoi.
The meeting also discussed the extension of area under cultivation of flowers in the district so that maximum flower cultivation can be benefited under the Mission. Attracting newer farmers to join the sector to make Kamrup a prime cluster, an action plan was charted.
The farmers also shared concerns about seed saplings coming from Kolkata by train and wilting of products which leads to huge losses. To address this, it was decided that focus would made on development of local nurseries through a convergence model to tap in various schemes of the government.
Keeping in view of the importance of a cold storage to preserve the flowers produced in the district for a longer period of time, the Deputy Commissioner said that Director of Horticulture would be requested to provide all support especially in areas like Hajo, Gerua, Rangia, Bezera, and so on.
The Farmers Producers Organization (FPO)also requested for a refrigerator van for collection of flowers from the farmers and supplying it to the market timely so that the local farmer’s floral products can compete with the flowers imported from the neighboring state like West Bengal. It proposed to take up flower tourism, candles, incenses, honey making, soap making using flower waste later on as part of its second phase.
The meeting was attended by Sujata Gogoi, Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup, Bimala Prashad Deuri, District Agricultural Officer, Jyotiprasad Das, other officials of Agriculture Department and representatives of flower harvesting farmers.
