Assam lottery scam: One mastermind arrested; two journos under scanner

Tinsukia: The police on Saturday arrested one of the alleged masterminds, Hridoy Kurmi, along with four youths in the multi-crore lottery scam unearthed in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
The other accused have been identified as Gunadip Chetia, Neelpawan Chetia and Moon Baruah.
Additional superintendent of Tinsukia police (Crime) Moidul Islam, in a press briefing, said the investigation has startling revelations, and two journalists are under the scanner for their role.
Islam said, “Journalists took money from the lottery lobby to facilitate the holding of lottery and also as protection money not to publish or post anything adverse and are being investigated.”
“We have frozen two bank accounts of Gunadip Chetia, having around Rs 4.5 lakh, one bank account of Kurmi’s wife, having Rs 50,000 and one account of the organisers with Rs 2 lakh, all proceeds of ticket sales,” added Islam.
Islam said, the lottery draw, in which Gunadip Chetia is a signatory, was held at a building near Hotel Radisson in Guwahati. “During interrogation, Gunadip revealed that a huge amount of cash and a black Mahindra Thar, one of the listed prizes, was taken away by Bhaskar Nath – another mastermind – who is said to have organised a similar lottery in other districts and is on the run.”
The police have successfully recovered two more scooters and one motorcycle from the accused’s possession, Islam said. “Raids are being conducted to arrest those at large besides recovery of vehicles listed as a prize under the lottery,” he added.
The “lottery coupons game” was illegally organised by No. 2 Kadamoni Namghar Parisalana Samity under the Tinsukia police station, days after police denied permission as it fell under Assam Betting and Gambling Act.
The organisers allegedly lured villagers with the promise of luxury vehicle prizes to the winners of the lottery tickets, sold as gift coupons worth Rs 100 each and embezzled about Rs 4 crore.
The victims of the group are scattered across several districts of Assam. Earlier, four accused were nabbed by Tinsukia police and several cars were seized.
