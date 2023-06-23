Flood situation in Assam remains grim; around 5 lakh affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim with about five lakh people reeling under the deluge, which has claimed one life so far, officials said on Friday.
Major rivers of the state, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level at different places. The Met department has forecast heavy rain over the next few days which may further swell the water levels, they said.
An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said that 4.95 lakh people were hit by floods till Thursday evening.
One person has been killed due to flooding in Tamulpur of Udalguri district.
A Central Water Commission (CWC) report said the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri.
Among other rivers flowing over the red mark are Puthimari (Kamrup), Paglagiya (Nalbari) and Manas (Barpeta).
The Regional Meteorological Department has issued ‘yellow’ alert for Friday, asking people to be on watch and remain updated for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in some parts of the state.
Sixteen districts in entirety and four other sub-divisions have been affected by floods so far.
Bajali sub-division has been the worst hit with over 2.60 lakh people affected.
More than 14,000 people are taking shelter in 83 relief camps in seven districts, while another 79 relief distribution centres are also functional.
Paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), civil administrations, NGOs and locals have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.
Massive erosions have been witnessed in Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, South Salmara and Udalguri, the ASDMA report said.
Places in Bongaigaon and Dima Hasao have reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Barpeta, Sonitpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh.
Urban areas were inundated at many places across Barpeta, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Kokrajhar districts, the ASDMA report added.
Also Read | NFR collects over Rs 10.54 lakh fine from hawkers, smokers at stations
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Flood situation in Assam remains grim; around 5 lakh affected
- Nurturing inclusivity: What ails the education system in Nagaland?
- 5 fun and productive ways to spend your free time online
- In Bangladesh, microplastic threat to frogs is also concern for rice farming
- Undernutrition big concern in India, needs urgent attention: Experts
- Meghalaya adopts rapid modernisation of agri-sector