Guwahati: A group of over 70 leading citizens from Assam have expressed their concern over the ongoing violence and arson in Manipur and appealed to the government and all stakeholders to bring back normalcy and peace.

In a statement, the group said, “We are greatly disturbed that our neighbouring state Manipur is in turmoil. The fratricidal violence has been continuing in the state for more than a month now. Already more than 100 people have died in the violence. Hundreds of houses have been burnt and damaged. Thousands of people have fled their homes. People are being sheltered in more than 300 relief camps and they need humanitarian assistance from all quarters.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The signatories include eminent personalities of Assam like author Nirupama Borgohain, former Archbishop of Guwahati Thomas Menomparampil, renowned filmmaker Jahnu Barua, former DGP of Assam Harekrishna Deka, among others.

The statement said that there is an atmosphere of overwhelming fear, despair and uncertainty in Manipur and the people of the state are utterly frustrated with the ongoing violence.

Urging the state and central governments to bring back normalcy in Manipur at the earliest, the statement said, “Both governments have to try and endeavour to create an atmosphere conducive to building peace.”

The Assam citizens also condemned PM Narendra Modi over his silence on the Manipur issue saying, “We are also bewildered why the honourable Prime Minister of India hasn’t uttered a word yet about the situation in Manipur and appeal for peace! He should intervene and help bring peace and normality to the state at the earliest.”

Also Read | Flood situation in Assam remains grim; around 5 lakh affected

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









