Guwahati: Thousands of pilgrims arrive for Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati: The city is abuzz with thousands of pilgrims from across India visiting the Kamakhya temple and attending the Ambubachi Mela. The Assam government has also come to the rescue of pilgrims from impoverished backgrounds who lack the financial means to afford accommodation.

The Pandu port camp, which can host up to 15,000 people, has been turned into a shelter for the pilgrims. However, EastMojo team noticed that some of the visitors were still resorting to staying near the temple and on the streets due to limited capacity at Pandu Port.

Some pilgrims and tourists also voiced their complaints, having been turned away from the port and left to search for alternative accommodations near Kamakhya Station.

To address this issue, a temporary camp has been set up at Bhootnath temple, located close to the site of Ambubachi Mela. While the facilities at Pandu Port include hygienic food, proper sanitation, and bathing amenities, the limited space has posed challenges.

People staying at Pandu port expressed satisfaction with the facilities as the Guwahati Municipal Corporation has been maintaining cleanliness in the area. However, those unable to secure a spot expressed their disappointment.

From Thursday onwards, approximately 3,000 police personnel from various stations across Assam will be detailed for duty. Police personnel have gathered at Sonaram field to register their attendance, and will be deployed to various locations, including temporary camps, traffic control points, Nilachal Hill, and the temple vicinity. The increased in police presence is aimed to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims during their visits.

