Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) on Thursday won the coveted Education Eminence Award 2023, presented by News18, in the category for the “most eminent campus placement among private universities”, an official release stated.
The award was received by Pro Vice-Chancellor of Assam down town University (Adtu) Prof Pranvir Singh at the NEDFi Auditorium in Dispur, Guwahati.
The Education Eminence Award 2023 is an initiative to recognise educational institutions that make important contributions to society and to honour the significant role that educational institutions play in influencing the future generation, the release said.
The release further stated, “AdtU’s excellent commitment to developing talent and its outstanding commitment to student placements earned them this prestigious honour. It is the staunch history of student placements over the previous years which has contributed in obtaining this award. The university has successfully bridged the gap between academics and the business world, creating a wide range of employment options for its graduates.”
It further added that this feat could be accomplished through the institution’s comprehensive placement cell and industry links, cutting-edge facilities, devoted faculties, and creative teaching techniques.
