Yoga is priceless gift, says Assam Guv

Guwahati: Yoga is a priceless gift of ancient Indian tradition that must be cherished and passed on to future generations, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said on Wednesday.

The Raj Bhavan in Guwahati celebrated International Day of Yoga at its premises. The governor and his wife Anita Kataria along with officials and yoga enthusiasts from different organisations took part in the celebration.

“Yoga is a precious gift from our ancestors that we must cherish and pass on to future generations. Let us embrace the practice of yoga as a life-giving prosperity to keep ourselves healthy,” Kataria said.

It is a priceless gift of ancient Indian tradition, and it is a science-based spiritual discipline that focuses on achieving harmony between mind and body. It is the art and science of healthy living, he added.

The governor also said that the day holds immense significance as it represents India’s contribution to the world in achieving holistic well-being.

Celebrating the day at Dhubri, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that yoga is India’s gift to the world and the country is privileged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the celebrations from the UN this year.

Various other government institutes, centres and agencies also celebrated Yoga Day in the state.

