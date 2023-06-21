Amingaon: Guwahati Biotech Park celebrated the first anniversary of its Technology Incubation Centre with a grand event on Tuesday.

The event was conducted in the auditorium of Guwahati Biotech Park. Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, Guwahati Biotech Park welcomed the dignitaries.

She also spoke on the upcoming Business Enterprise Zone and the campus being developed for the same. Phase II expansion plans have also been laid out for augmenting lab space and startup coves. She spoke on the vision to make GBP a Centre of Excellence for Biotech and allied sectors in the entire North East. The event was graced by chief guest, Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Science and Technology.

The occasion marked significant achievements, the inauguration of the first of its kind in the North East, a NIDHI PRAYAS Centre of Technology Incubation sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, GOI, the inauguration of a state-of-the-art packaging unit funded by ARIAS Society, recognition of 7th Talent Search Contest winners where winners win huge funding in grants, the release of one-year achievement report of Guwahati Biotech Park and exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with educational institutions.

Minister Keshab Mahanta in his speech emphasised the government’s support for the biotech and allied industry and the importance of fostering an ecosystem conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship.

He also launched the Assam Biotechnology Council website which will serve as a single platform for accessing the incentives and grants outlined in the Biotechnology policy for the State of Assam.

Anyone can apply for these grants through this website for augmenting their startup dreams.

