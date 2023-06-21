Goraimari: The ‘Model School-Chaygaon’ at Goraimari in Chaygaon constituency was officially inaugurated by the Minister of Environment and Forests of Assam and minister of Kamrup District, Chandramohan Patowary, on Tuesday evening.

“Total 38 new higher secondary schools will be opened in the state between June 19 and 25 this year under the ambitious education scheme of the Assam government led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma”, said the minister while inaugurating the first English medium government school in Goraimari.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He said this was a result of the far-reaching thinking of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma in the field of education.

In his speech, he hoped that the students at the new model school would establish themselves as scientists, doctors, engineers, administrators and so on in the coming days and contribute to the development of society.

The minister said that students of such government institutions in Assam will play an important role in performing well in national level competitive examinations. He reiterated the initiatives taken by the CM to make Assam a hub of education and health sector in South-East Asia.

Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed said that due to the establishment of English medium school in the remote village, he said that guardians should feel readily send their children to the school, and take pride in it.

He hoped that the school would go on to register the highest number of students in Kamrup district. Ahmed also said that this is the first school in this area after independence.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The inaugural ceremony was attended by South Kamrup District BJP President Dhaneshwar Talukdar, Tribal Welfare Council Kamrup District Chairperson Lavanya Boro, Garaimari Revenue Circle Officer Arup Birkamia, administration, education department officers and employees, and leaders of the Congress and BJP parties.

The meeting was also attended by the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup District, Apurba Thakurya who expressed his hope that the school would become one of the workshops for human resource development.

During the inaugural ceremony, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed distributed books to the students of Class-I and Class-VI.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by West Kamrup Forest Division Authority Officer Dimpi Bora, Engineer Arvind Das, Majortop Higher Secondary School Akkas Ali Ahmed, Principal of Garaimari Regional Girls High School Dost Habibur Rahman and other dignitaries.

Also Read | Assam: AIIMS Guwahati observes ‘World Yoga Day’

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









