Boko: Various Rabha organisations on Tuesday celebrated ‘Bishnu Rabha Diwas’, the death anniversary of Bishnuprasad Rabha, a pioneer of Assam’s culture.

On the 55th death anniversary of Bishnuprasad Rabha, Rabha groups such as All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), Kamrup District Rabha Women Council and Kamrup District Sixth Schedule Demand Committee jointly organised ‘Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Diwas’.

The event was held at the office premises of Bekeli Mouza Rabha Jatiya Parishad at Chekhadari village in Boko subdivision of Kamrup district, in collaboration with the Bekeli Regional Rabha Chhatra Sangha, Mahila Parishad and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

The day-long program started with flag hoisting and continued with activities like floral tributes to Rabha martyrs, a wreath laying ceremony to the photograph of Bishnuprasad Rabha, planting of trees, and drawing competition among students. The activities were moderated by Anand Rabha, president, Kamrup District Rabha Chhatra Sangha, Lalita Rabha, president, Kamrup District Mahila Parishad and Vidya Rabha, president, Kamrup District Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

On this occasion, the organisers also felicitated Rabha students who secured 1st division in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations in Kamrup district’s Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area. 110 students in the HSLC category and 35 students in the HSSLC category were given certificates, seedlings, Rabha ‘Pazar’, and Rabha dictionary ‘Samlaychini Raosami’ (administrative terminology). It might be noted that the Rabha dictionary the students received has was published by the Rabha Sahitya Sabha and contains Rabha words translated to Assamese and English.

The opening ceremony of the event was inaugurated by the chief secretary of the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, Ashok Kumar Rabha. The meeting was attended by chief executive member of RHAC Tonkeswar Rabha as the chief guest, principal of Dudhanoi College, Goalpara District Dr Lalit Chandra Rabha as the keynote speaker and vice-president of RHAC Ramakant Rabha.

Vice president of ARSU Hitesh Rabha, president of Kamrup District Rabha Jatiya Parishad Bhishmadev Rabha, executive member of RHAC Sumit Rabha and many other dignitaries also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Tonkeswar Rabha lauded the felicitated students, saying that 50 years ago Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha had also secured first division in the examination. He also announced the success of the ‘Rabha Hasong Mission Talent 20’ scheme.

He informed that the scheme has successfully prepared 20 Rabha students to excel in highly competitive UPSC examinations, opening doors to administrative services for the country and the state. Rabha said, “This is a 3-year-long pilot project and we are targeting 60 Rabha students to serve the nation through civil services.”

Bishnu Rabha Diwas was also celebrated at various schools, colleges, and party organisations in other parts of Boko. The events enabled students to showcase their talents and be aware of the ideals embodied by Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha.

