Assam: AIIMS Guwahati observes 'World Yoga Day'

Guwahati: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati observed the 9th World Yoga Day at the institute’s Changsari campus in Guwahati on June 21, Wednesday.
The yoga event, organised by the Department of Physiology at AIIMS Guwahati, saw active participation by faculty members, administrative staff, nursing officers and students of AIIMS Guwahati.
Stressing on the importance of yoga, Ashok Puranik, executive director of AIIMS Guwahati said, “We all should try to inculcate the practice of yoga in our daily lives.”
Apart from a yoga session held during the event, a painting competition for students of AIIMS on the theme, “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” was also conducted.
