Guwahati: Two youths died on the spot on Wednesday after their vehicle was hit by a dumper truck at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, under Sakhowa police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The accident happened when a car (ASO4W5855) with four passengers was hit by a dumper truck during heavy rainfall.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Sukalyan Barua and 28-year-old Ripunjay Phukan.

“The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem and their family members are being contacted,” the police said.

The remaining two passengers who were critically injured have been referred to the Assam Medical College and Hospital at Dibrugarh for treatment.

The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu is 548 kilometers away from Guwahati on National Highway 37. It is to be noted that despite the existence of a traffic police outpost in the middle of the bridge, drivers often violate traffic rules.

Sadia police district’s Superintendent of police Mrinal Deka told EastMojo on Wednesday that barricades have been put on the road after the accident. The police have also intensified checking and issuing of challans.

“We are convening one meeting with national highway authorities and district Transport Officials for speed breakers, if possible, on that stretch of National highway,” the SP said.

