Guwahati's 'artificial flood' problem solved to great extent: minister

Guwahati: Assam Minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday claimed that the problem of “artificial flood” in Guwahati has been solved to a great extent.
He also said that the government is working round the clock to help the flood-affected people in the state.
Talking to reporters after inspecting work under the ‘Flood free Guwahati’ mission, Singhal said, “Artificial flood is a problem in cities. We have already done a lot to solve it in Guwahati.
“The situation is better this year. Wherever water logging is occurring, we have put pumps to work to drain it out”.
Clogging of drains due to garbage accumulation, lack of proper drainage system, and encroachment of natural water bodies are some of the reasons for artificial flooding in the city.
On the overall flood situation in the state, the minister said the entire government machinery is on alert.
“The first task is to rescue the people and provide them with relief and shelter. The chief minister himself, and all our ministers are constantly working for it,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Most parts of the state, including Guwahati, have been receiving heavy and incessant rainfall over the last few days.
Over 31,000 people in 10 districts are currently reeling under the deluge, with urban flooding also reported from different parts, including Guwahati and Silchar.
Also Read | BJP focus on LS seats in NE where it did not win in 2019: Himanta
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Illegal sawmill, timber seized in West Garo Hills
- Guwahati’s ‘artificial flood’ problem solved to great extent: minister
- Manipur skips annual Rath Yatra procession due to violence
- HC tells Manipur govt to provide limited Internet service
- Mamata ‘shocked’ at governor’s call for Bengal’s foundation day
- ST status for Meiteis: HC notice to Centre, Manipur govt on review petition