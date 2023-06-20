Guwahati's 'artificial flood' problem solved to great extent: minister

Guwahati: Assam Minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday claimed that the problem of “artificial flood” in Guwahati has been solved to a great extent.

He also said that the government is working round the clock to help the flood-affected people in the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Talking to reporters after inspecting work under the ‘Flood free Guwahati’ mission, Singhal said, “Artificial flood is a problem in cities. We have already done a lot to solve it in Guwahati.

“The situation is better this year. Wherever water logging is occurring, we have put pumps to work to drain it out”.

Clogging of drains due to garbage accumulation, lack of proper drainage system, and encroachment of natural water bodies are some of the reasons for artificial flooding in the city.

On the overall flood situation in the state, the minister said the entire government machinery is on alert.

“The first task is to rescue the people and provide them with relief and shelter. The chief minister himself, and all our ministers are constantly working for it,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Most parts of the state, including Guwahati, have been receiving heavy and incessant rainfall over the last few days.

Over 31,000 people in 10 districts are currently reeling under the deluge, with urban flooding also reported from different parts, including Guwahati and Silchar.

Also Read | BJP focus on LS seats in NE where it did not win in 2019: Himanta

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









